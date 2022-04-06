Cracker Jill: Frito-Lay puts new twist on old favorite to celebrate women in sports

article

Frito-Lay is adding a new mascot to its Cracker Jack snacks with the debut of Cracker Jill, a special edition line of the ballpark staple to celebrate women in sports.

The special-edition bags will be available at professional baseball games starting this season, the company said in a press release. You can also get a bag sent to you if you donate $5 or more to the Women’s Sports Foundation, a national nonprofit that supports community programming and sports for women and girls. Cracker Jack has donated $200,000.

"We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress," Tina Mahal, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay North America, said in a prepared statement. "We’ve been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they’re represented even in our most iconic snacks."

The company also partnered with singer Normani to release a new version of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

RELATED: Mars Inc. announces M&Ms characters will be redesigned for more 'progressive' world

Frito-Lay isn’t the only company to announce creative rebranding over the past few months. In January, Mars Incorporated that its iconic M&M’s characters would be redesigned to promote a "more dynamic and progressive world."