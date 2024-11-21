Coweta Sheriff's Big Bike Build aims to provide 300 bicycles for kids in need

In Coweta County, efforts are underway to raise much-needed funds for the sheriff’s office’s Big Bike Build, which will provide more than 300 new bicycles for children in need during the holidays.

This marks the fifth year of the Big Bike Build, and once again, Coweta deputies will race to their stations this weekend to assemble the bicycles for children in the South Metro area.

The program is done in cooperation with Southside Toys for Tots.

Here’s how it works: bicycles are donated to the program at a discounted price, but funds are still needed to cover the cost. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is now working to raise the thousands of dollars required to pay the tab.

Southside Toys for Tots will distribute the bicycles during the holiday season.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office volunteers assemble the bikes, with deputies coming in on their off days to build them.

If you would like to donate, there are several ways to contribute: