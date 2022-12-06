Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:15 AM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 6:13 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 5:17 PM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County

Coweta County victim in burglary still searching for sentimental stolen items

Coweta County
A burglar was arrested in Coweta County on charges of stealing guns and collectible toys. The victim says she is still missing important sentimental belongings and is asking the public for help.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - "I am trying to make Christmas magical for my kids, and it’s really difficult," Stacey Lewis, the victim of a recent burglary, told FOX 5.

It has been a trying time for Stacey Lewis. That is thanks, in part, to Kathryn Lynn Humphrey. Investigators believe she is the burglar who broke into Stacey’s Coweta County house three times, stealing thousands of dollars in collectible toys as well as guns.

Some of it has been recovered by Coweta County investigators during a raid on Humphrey’s house. 

Kathryn Humphrey (FOX 5 Atlanta)

However, the most painful part of this story involves Frankie Clements. She was Stacey Lewis’ mother who recently passed away.

Some of the items Humphrey was accused of stealing were Christmas ornaments. Many of them were handmade. Stacey was going to decorate her home with them, both in memory of her mother and in healing for own family.

"I just want it back," Lewis said. "I am not trying to get anybody else in trouble if she dropped it off at somebody’s house and they are holding it. I just want my stuff back."

Humphrey was busted when she tried to sell the collectible toys on eBay. What she might have done with items that were worth something only to Stacey’s family is a mystery.

Stacey Lewis says these are some of the ornaments still missing. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"My daughter looked at me and said ‘Mommy when we put the ornaments on the tree?’," Lewis said. "I don’t have any ornaments because they are gone."

If you seen any of the items or know where they might be, please contact the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.