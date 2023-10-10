Airline mechanic arrested for possession of child porn in Coweta County

Coweta County deputies have arrested a man they say is an airline mechanic at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for child pornography.

Body cam video caught the arrest of 60-year-old Steven Alcide at his home in Sharpsburg this past week.

The Coweta County Internet Crimes Against Children unit began their investigation of Alcide after receiving a GBI tip that a single image of sexual abuse material had been downloaded or shared.

Deputies say the crime allegedly occurred at his Coweta County home and although his occupation is listed as airline mechanic, the business was never part of the investigation.

This is the second investigation in the last six weeks that has led to charges in Coweta County. At the end of August, FOX 5 reported that deputies arrested Juan Hall Vasquez, a 26-year-old Newnan man who allegedly possessed more than 40 sexually explicit videos of children.

In the recent arrest of Alcide, deputies say he has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child.