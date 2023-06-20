2 found shot at Coweta County home

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Coweta County deputies investigate a double shooting at a home in Sharpsburg on June 20, 2023. (FOX 5)

Two people were shot at a Coweta County home Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were called out to a home near the corner of Persimmon Drive and Shargbark Drive in Sharpsburg.

Investigators say a man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to an Atlanta hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The names of the two have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.