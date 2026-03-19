Arrests made in 2023 unsolved murder of Omar Stegall in Coweta County

The Brief Two men were arrested for concealing the death of Omar Stegall in Coweta County in 2023. Investigators say Andrzej Robinson and Kentavis Hall found the victim's body but delayed calling 911. Authorities hope these arrests will lead to a breakthrough in the three-year-old cold case homicide.



Coweta County authorities have arrested two men for concealing a death after they allegedly delayed calling 911 upon discovering the body of Omar Stegall, whose 2023 murder remains unsolved.

2023 cold case murder arrests

What we know:

Andrzej Robinson, 33, and Kentavis Hall, 36, are charged with concealing a death. Deputies say on April 21, 2023, someone kicked in Omar Stegall’s front door on Geter Circle in Coweta County and shot him.

Investigators say Robinson and Hall allegedly arrived later and found his body. Evidence shows the two men waited before calling for help. Authorities note they are currently working good leads in the homicide case.

Crucial details still missing

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the victim was still alive when Robinson and Hall first located his body. Authorities have also not yet identified the shooter who kicked in Stegall's door.

‘He was a loving person’

What they're saying:

Sgt. Chris Ricketson of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office stated that evidence shows both men waited a substantial amount of time prior to contacting 911.

Stegall's father, Ricky Stegall, believes there are people in the community who know the identities of his son’s killers.

"He was a loving person around the community. And all I want y'all to do man is just if you see it, tell it. If you know something, tell it. Because if what my son did to your son, I would tell it," Stegall said.

Murder probe continues

What you can do:

If you have information that can help break this case open following the arrests of Robinson and Hall, call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. There is a $10,000 reward for information in the case that leads to a conviction.