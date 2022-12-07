Newnan hotel clerk accused of raping intoxicated hotel guest

A guest came to him for help, instead Coweta County deputies say a Newnan hotel clerk raped her.

Jermaine Oswald Soo-Tim, 31, was charged with kidnapping and rape.

Investigators in Coweta County say the victim told them that she had had too much to drink on Dec. 3, had gotten locked out of a room at the Red Roof Inn on Bullsboro Drive, and went to the front desk for help. Investigators say instead of helping, he ushered her out of sight of the security cameras and violated her. Investigators have since secured what video was recorded of the encounter.

Deputies say Coweta 911 had gotten a call from the hotel, but the person hung up. The dispatcher sent deputies anyway to check it out. Deputies say they found the victim who told them she was sexually assaulted by the desk clerk.

Investigators say when deputies went to the front desk, it had been abandoned.

Jermaine Soo-Tim was later arrested at his second job at a Newnan target store after investigators were able to identify him.

He was booked into the Coweta County Jail without bond.