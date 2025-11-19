Coweta County man arrested for pistol-whipping clerk during armed robbery

The Brief Andrew Jackson Chitwood was arrested for an armed robbery at a Shell station in Coweta County. Deputies say he pistol-whipped a clerk during the robbery. Chitwood remains held without bond as the investigation continues.



A Coweta County man is behind bars after deputies said he robbed a convenience store clerk at gunpoint and struck the victim with a pistol during the attack.

What we know:

Deputies arrested 47-year-old Andrew Jackson Chitwood in connection with the Nov. 10 armed robbery at a Shell gas station off Interstate 85.

Body camera and dashcam footage released by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies taking Chitwood into custody after a traffic stop. Investigators said they had identified him as a suspect in the armed robbery earlier that day and later discovered he was a passenger in a car that deputies had pulled over.

According to Sgt. Chris Ricketson of the sheriff’s office, Chitwood entered the Shell station armed with a gun, demanded money, and then struck the clerk with the weapon.

"Chitwood is accused of robbing a clerk at gunpoint and striking the person too with the gun," Ricketson said.

Chitwood faces charges of armed robbery and second-degree battery.

Investigators said several strong leads helped them quickly identify and locate Chitwood. The sheriff’s office added that deputies have been increasing patrols in the area due to recent crime linked to the interstate corridor.

"We’ve been targeting the area around that Shell station with extra patrols because of the criminal activity that comes with being right off the interstate," Ricketson said.

What's next:

As of now, Chitwood is being held without bond at the Coweta County Jail.