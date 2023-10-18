Rookie K-9 Officer Steve-O nails his first arrest

A rookie K-9 is getting all the credit for making his first arrest.

Coweta County deputies say a high-speed chase over the weekend ended with one of their K-9 apprehending the driver after he ran from his car and into the woods.

They say it started early Saturday morning when a deputy pulled over Zachariah Hammock in his pickup truck on State Road 16. Instead of moving to a safer area as the deputy had instructed, body camera video showed Hammock driving off.

During the short pursuit, the deputy reported speeds of 100 mph, and Hammock driving on the wrong side of the road.

The video shows Hammock plowing through front yards and around houses, until he eventually abandoned his pickup and ran for the woods.

K-9 Officer Steve-O tracked him down and held onto him until his colleagues could make the arrest. His success really impressed deputies because he's a rookie.

"K-9 Steve completed his K-9 training on Sept. 22, and this is his first apprehension," said Sgt. Toby Nix of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say they found meth, marijuana and firearms in Hammock’s pickup. He is now facing felony charges.