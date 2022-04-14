Expand / Collapse search

Coweta County gun range triple murder: Community says goodbye during special service

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Coweta County
A joint funeral for Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and their grandson Luke was held on Thursday. All three were found shot to death in a robbery of the family’s Lock Stock and Barrel gun shop last Friday night.

NEWNAN, Ga. - The victims of a triple homicide at a Coweta County gun range last week were laid to rest on Thursday.

Friends and family gathered at Unity Baptist Church in Newnan to pay their final respects to Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and their grandson Luke

All three were laid to rest following the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and their grandson Luke. (Provided photo)

Who were the victims of the Granville gun range shooting?

Grantville Police Chief Steve Whitlock said 71-year-old Tommy Hawk, the owner of Lock, Stock & Barrel, died in the shooting as well as his wife Evelyn and their grandson Luke. 

Luke Hawks was either 19 or 18 years old, according to Grantville police. 

Luke is the son of Coweta County coroner Richard Hawk, who was one of the first at the scene on Friday night. Tommy Hawk and Evelyn Hawk were Richard Hawk's parents.

When, where was the gun range shooting?

A heavy police presence was observed at Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting, located off Bohannon Road in Grantville. Grantville police said someone shot and killed the owner of the gun range, along with his wife and grandson.

The shooting happened sometime on the night of April 8 after the business closed.

Lock, Stock & Barrel is located at 514 Bohannon Road in Grantville. 

Initially the investigators said the robbery happened between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Grantville police said officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. 

Authorities continue to search for the person responsible for shooting and killing the owner of the 'Lock Stock & Barrel' gun range along with his wife, and grandson in Coweta County.

What was stolen from the Grantville gun range?

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said an unknown number of guns were missing, but Grantville police estimated about 40 guns were missing. 

Police also said someone took a camera DVR from the business.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is collecting donations to raise the reward. The murders of the gun range's owner, wife and grandson stunned the community.

Are there suspects in the Grantville gun range shooting?

Police have not identified suspects, but asked anyone who may have seen vehicles other than a white Ford truck and a black Ford Expedition at the business between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to contact the police department. 

Whitlock said investigators are following up on tips. 

What agencies are assisting in the Grantville gun range shooting investigation?

It's the Grantville Police Department's case, but the small department employs about 13 officers, the chief said Monday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and ATF are assisting. 

Whitlock also said the Coweta County Sheriff's Office and the Troup County Sheriff's Office are also providing some support. 

Reward in Grantville gun range shooting investigation

Authorities are searching for the person who gunned down the owners of a Coweta County gun range and their grandson. Investigators from ATF and GBI have been combing the crime scene.

There is a combined reward of $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the investigation. 

ATF, the City of Grantville, Georgia and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a combined reward of up to $15,000.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order to add $10,000 to the reward, increasing it to a total of $25,000.

Donations to the reward fund can be made to Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 560 Greison Trail in Newnan.

In addition to the reward, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Hawk family with the three burials.

