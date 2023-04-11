Coweta County driver charged with meth possession after I-85 chase

A driver in Coweta County has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after leading deputies on a high-speed chase down Interstate 85. The pursuit came to an end when deputies successfully executed a PIT maneuver.

The chase began when a deputy noticed the driver of a Dodge Dakota pickup truck was not wearing a seatbelt. Seat belt enforcement has been a top priority for law enforcement agencies across Georgia this spring.

During the chase, 37-year-old Paul Binion of Palmetto was seen passing cars on the interstate in the emergency lane, and driving at speeds over 110 miles per hour. A female passenger, later identified as Binion's girlfriend, was also in the vehicle but was not charged.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

The pursuit came to an end just off the Collinsville Road exit, where the deputy saw an opportunity to disable the vehicle and made his move. Binion was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to distribute multiple grams of methamphetamine, as well as felony fleeing and attempting to elude.

Some of the methamphetamine ended up on the highway during the chase, according to deputies. Binion is currently in custody and awaiting trial.