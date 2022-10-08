Coweta County deputy receives Law Enforcement Purple Hear

The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force officer shot by a teenage murder suspect in Fayette County in July received a special honor this week.

William "Hank" Helton, who has been with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for 22 years, received the Law Enforcement Purple Heart. Helton was shot on July 24 as the task force was attempting to make an arrest of a Pike County murder suspect in a Fayette County mobile home park.

Helton was hit and the leg. His teammates are credited with evacuating him out of the line of fire and placing a life-saving tourniquet on him within a minute-and-a-half.

U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Dennis Durando also received a special recognition during the ceremony. He was credited with applying that tourniquet.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation say Helton and the task for were sent to the Shiloh Mobile Home Ranch to arrest 19-year-old Antonio Murgado. When they arrived, investigators say he opened fire, striking Helton.

Marshals returned fire, striking the teen several times. He is still recovering from his injuries.

Murgado was just one of several people wanted by the Pike County Sheriff's Office for the murder of 19-year-old James Knight on July 16 at a home on Patton Road. Investigators say 18-year-old Jaiden Chappell was arrested a day after the murder and a 14-year-old girl, whose name has not been released, was arrested a few days later.

A BOLO then issued for Murgado, which eventually led Marshals to the mobile home on Sage Brush Trail.

Helton, who is still recovering from his injuries, is expected back on the job soon.