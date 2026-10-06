Tropical Depression 9 forms in Gulf: How it will impact metro Atlanta

The Brief Tropical Depression Nine formed in the western Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall along the northern Gulf Coast. Forecast tracks show the storm bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and severe weather to metro Atlanta and north Georgia late Friday into the weekend. Local impacts for north and central Georgia remain uncertain, though flash flooding and tornadoes are possible.



Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the western Gulf of Mexico, with forecasters predicting rapid strengthening into a hurricane before it targets the U.S. northern Gulf Coast and brings weather impacts to north Georgia by Friday night.

Storm track and timeline

What we know:

Tropical Depression Nine formed Tuesday afternoon in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is moving slowly to the east. National Hurricane Center forecasters expect the system to become a tropical storm early Wednesday and a hurricane by Thursday.

The cyclone is projected to make a sharp turn to the northeast on Friday. It will accelerate toward the northern U.S. Gulf Coast, where it could make landfall as a dangerous hurricane late Friday into early Saturday.

Metro Atlanta weather forecast

Timeline:

Fair and dry conditions will remain across metro Atlanta through Thursday, with daily high temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Clouds will increase Friday as the tropical system approaches.

Rain chances begin Friday night around 2 a.m. with a 20 percent chance of showers. Shower chances increase to 50 percent on Saturday, followed by widespread showers and potential thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday, when rain chances rise to 70 percent.

Potential north Georgia hazards

Local perspective:

While the exact track remains uncertain, National Weather Service meteorologists warn that heavy rain and severe weather could spread into north and central Georgia. Primary potential hazards for metro Atlanta and surrounding regions include flash flooding, river flooding, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.

Rain and thunderstorm risks will persist through Sunday night before conditions gradually clear on Monday. Temperatures will cool into the low-to-mid 70s over the weekend during the peak of the rainfall.

Forecast confidence and tracking

What we don't know:

The FOX 5 Storm Team emphasize that significant uncertainty remains regarding where the storm will make its northeastward turn and how fast it will travel. Because storm systems can expand in size as they head inland, exact localized rainfall totals and wind speeds for metro Atlanta cannot yet be pinpointed.

What's next:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is flying reconnaissance jets through the storm environment to collect data and refine dynamic models. Forecasters urge residents across Georgia and the Southeast to monitor updates as the weekend approaches.