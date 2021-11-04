GBI: Covington police officer shoots man during domestic violence investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the death of a man shot by a Covington police officer during a domestic incident Wednesday night.

The GBI says that around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Newton County officials received a 911 call about a domestic violence incident on the 8100 block of Spillers Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and learned that the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Johnny Michael Gilbert, left the home right before their arrival.

The responding officers told the woman to call 911 if he returned and just a few hours later they say they received a second call saying Gilbert was at the home and was violent.

Returning to the home, officials say the officers met Gilbert and attempted to detain him, which he "violently resisted."

In the struggle, the GBI says Gilbert got hold of an officer's Taser and started to get back on his feet. An officer fired at Gilbert, hitting him at least once.

Medics took the suspect to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The GBI is conducting its own independent investigation into the shooting. The Covington Police Department is investigating the domestic incident.

This is the 83rd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate this year.

