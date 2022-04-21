Plane crashes at General Mills plant in Covington

article

A massive dark plume of smoke could be seen rise above Covington early Thursday evening after the FAA said a plane crashed at the General Mills plant.

The FAA said an "unidentified small plane" crashed around 7:05 p.m. at the plant located at 15200 Industrial Park Blvd. NE. It is about eight-tenths of a mile southeast of the eastern edge of the runway at Covington Municipal Airport.

Officials did not have too many details about the crash, but said it happened shortly after takeoff.

Officials say a plane crashed into the General Mills plant in Covington, Georgia on April 21, 2022. (Chris McSwain)

Photos provide to FOX 5 Atlanta shows a plume of thick heavy smoke coming from the plant and several tractor trailers damaged. Fire crews could be seen extinguishing the blaze.

The crash appears to have been outside the plant, but the extent of damage has not been fully assessed.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Officials say a plane crashed into the General Mills plant in Covington, Georgia on April 21, 2022. (Chris McSwain)

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.

The crash site is about 30 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.