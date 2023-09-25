Newton County authorities issue stern warning about 'swatting' after hoax call Monday

In Newton County, a 911 call about a person shot at a home led authorities to swarm a neighborhood in Covington Monday afternoon. Officials with the sheriff’s office said that call turned out to be a case of "swatting" and investigators are now looking for the man who made that phony phone call.

Dispatcher: "Newton County Dispatch. How can we help you?"

Caller: "Ma’am, me and my friend got into an argument and I whipped out my AR and shot him … I shot him."

When dispatchers answered the call from a man claiming to be armed inside a home on Trewlaney Drive, Newton County sheriff’s deputies wasted no time responding with concerns that a dangerous situation might be unfolding.

"I don’t know if he’s alive anymore, ma’am. He’s laying in my hallway, ma’am. I shot him in the stomach," the caller said.

"You know what ma’am, I think I might just shoot the cops when they get here," he later told the dispatcher.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Caitlin Jett said what deputies found when they got to the address were confused homeowners.

"We did speak with the residents of the household. She was unaware that a 911 call even went through for that address," she explained.

They quickly determined the call was actually a hoax.

"The practice of swatting is extremely dangerous because it not only puts the officers in harm’s way, but also the residents in harm’s way."

Jett said the other danger in making phony calls to 911 is the danger posed to callers with real emergencies.

"Because we had 10-plus officers out there. That not only takes resources off the road, but it also increases response time," she explained.

Investigators weren’t able to trace the call Monday because the number was disconnected, but Jett told FOX 5 they’re actively investigating.

"Sheriff Brown takes these kinds of incidents seriously, and if someone is found to have made a call like this they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the sheriff’s office spokesperson added.

Newton County law enforcement officials said charges could vary depending on what criminal investigators decide but would at the very least include filing a false report.