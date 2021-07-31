Covington native Elija Godwin contributes to bronze finish in inaugural 4x400-meter mixed relay event

A U.S. Olympian from Covington was a member of the Olympic debut of the 4x400-meter mixed relay team that captured a bronze medal on Saturday in Tokyo.

Elija Godwin, a graduate of Newton High School and a University of Georgia athlete, was a member of the preliminary team that helped the U.S. team qualify for the finals in the event.

The trip to the podium came after some uncertainty in a qualifying race that threatened the team's finals berth. Officials disqualified the team after Godwin delivered his baton to Team U.S.A. teammate and UGA alum Lynna Irby, but officials said she positioned herself outside the passing zone when she received the baton. An appeal eventually led to the team's reinstatement.

The final American lineup was Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney and Vernon Norwood.

Poland was a surprise winner in the Olympic debut of the 4x400 mixed relay event. The Dominican Republic edged out the American team for the silver medal.

By Saturday at around noon, the U.S. was tied with China for the most total medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with 46. The U.S. had the third most golds (16), to China and Japan, respectively.

Godwin is expected to return to UGA for the 2022 seasons, according to an athletics department spokesperson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

