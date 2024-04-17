Covington Highway shooting suspect shows up to same hospital as victim

article

While treating the victim of a shooting on Covington Highway, police said the suspected shooter walked into the hospital.

Officials were called to a convenience store in the 4100 block at around 10:45 p.m. to investigate a person shot.

The victim was found to be in stable condition, but was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Shooting on Covington Highway on April 16, 2024.

A short time later, the accused shooter showed up to the same hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police believe the two were involved in some sort of dispute that led to gunfire.

The suspect was detained while being treated.