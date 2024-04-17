Covington Highway shooting suspect shows up to same hospital as victim
COVINGTON, Ga. - While treating the victim of a shooting on Covington Highway, police said the suspected shooter walked into the hospital.
Officials were called to a convenience store in the 4100 block at around 10:45 p.m. to investigate a person shot.
The victim was found to be in stable condition, but was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Shooting on Covington Highway on April 16, 2024.
A short time later, the accused shooter showed up to the same hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police believe the two were involved in some sort of dispute that led to gunfire.
The suspect was detained while being treated.