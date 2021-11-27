Georgia health officials urge COVID vaccinations after emergence of omicron variant overseas

The Georgia Department of Public Health is urging all Georgians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for the first time or get booster shots as the World Health Organization reports an omicron variant of the virus in South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium.

"What is known is that COVID vaccination helps stop transmission of infection which prevents new variants from emerging," said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. "Vaccination is more important than ever with the emergence of this new variant and the holidays just around the corner."

The Department of Public Health said available data indicates PCR testing can detect the omicron variant.

Anyone over 5 years old is eligible for COVID-19 vaccination and the Georgia Department of Public Health recommends booster doses for adults 18 and older.

Anyone can find a location to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or testing in Georgia on the health department's website.

