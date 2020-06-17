COVID-19 survivor released after 100 day hospital stay

Ken Becker was met with a round of applause from the staff at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital as nurses wheeled him to the lobby for discharge Wednesday afternoon. But tears accompanied those cheers as the 56-year-old South Carolina man stood up and walked to hug the wife he's longed to embrace after 100 days in the hospital.

"That's real nice, been a long time coming. I just thank God I'm even here," Becker said.

The 56-year-old came to metro Atlanta from South Carolina for treatment at a different hospital. He was initially diagnosed with sepsis and other health issues, but also contracted COVID-19. Doctors from the other facility sent him to Wellstar Kennestone where he spent more than three months in the ICU.

"I spent a lot of time on my belly so there are a lot of things I don't remember some things," said Becker.

Angela Becker told FOX 5 the ordeal was agonizing, especially since she couldn't see her husband in person for weeks. But she said she never gave up hope.

"He immediately went on life support here. They gave him hydroxychloroquine. They did everything to save his life. With the help from the men and women who worked so hard here, he is just a miracle." said Mrs. Becker. Mr. Becker couldn't agree more and said he looks forward to turning his 100-day test into a testimony.

"I didn't go through all of what I went through to not have a purpose. I want God to show me which way that is," said Mr. Becker.