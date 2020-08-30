COVID-19 cases double at Georgia Tech in less than a week

article

The number of coronavirus cases at Georgia Tech has more than doubled since last weekend.

On August 29, the institute logged 641 cases since March. Less than seven days ago, that number hovered around 300.

The university's daily status report indicates rampant spread among Greek life --now one week after FOX 5 reported on an outbreak in Phi Sigma Epsilon that resulted in the fraternity house's transformation into an isolation zone.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

"To our fellow Greek organizations - we have reported all positive cases to campus officials, and we encourage other organizations who have not to do so," the fraternity wrote on social media.

Advertisement

Since then, dozens of more cases associated with Greek life have been recorded, but it's unclear what organizations that recent data are connected to.

On Aug. 29 alone, 19 of the 55 new cases were students in Greek housing.

The school said those infected students are "returning home or [are] isolating in Greek Housing with other affected individuals."

"It is essential that we all try to get tested every week," said President Angel Cabrera in a new Twitter video, emphasizing the importance especially for Greek organizations.

Students began their fall semester, a mixture of in-person and online classes, on Aug. 17.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.