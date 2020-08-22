17 more students test positive for COVID-19 at Georgia Tech Greek house

article

More than a dozen additional students linked to Greek housing at Georgia Tech tested positive for the coronavirus, the university announced Saturday.

"In addition to the cluster of Greek housing residents who live in the same Greek residence near campus reported via a campus communication yesterday, 17 more members of the organization tested positive today," according to a news release from Georgia Tech.

Eight other students in Greek housing tested positive at the end of last week, officials said.

University officials said all residents of the house have been tested and that Georgia Tech is turning the house into an isolation location. Residents who have not tested positive will relocate elsewhere to quarantine until they can return safely to normal activities.

All affected individuals are being notified as consistent with Georgia Department of Public Health, the university said.

The school advises anyone who may have had recent contact with any residents of Greek housing to get tested at one of the free Georgia Tech testing sites.