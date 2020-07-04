COVID-19 cases continue to increase by hundreds in metro Atlanta area

After a series of record-breaking days, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the metro Atlanta area continues to increase by hundreds.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed 93,319, a 24-hour increase of 2,826.

The most cases continue to be in the metro Atlanta area with 9,482 cases in Gwinnett County, 8,433 in Fulton County, 6,689 in DeKalb County, and 5,679 in Cobb County, according to the GDPH.

Current hospitalizations in Georgia is now at 11,743 with 2,425 ICU admissions, the GDPH reports. That's an increase of 90 new hospitalizations and 12 new ICU patients since Friday.

There are growing concerns about testing over the holiday weekend with some testing sites closing until Monday. In addition, there are concerns over social distancing and mask-wearing as people try to celebrate this Independence Day weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For many, the coronavirus causes moderate symptoms. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

Georgia isn’t alone in seeing rising numbers. The pandemic is resurgent around the country, and health authorities warn that the holiday weekend could make it worse if Americans don’t take precautions.

Some states, such as Florida, Arizona, Texas, and California, have paused reopening plans or implemented additional restrictions. But Kemp has so far declined to do so, saying the restrictions already in place are enough.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

The Associated Press contributed to this report