East Point murder: Cousin arrested in deadly shooting

The Brief Jaylen Hill was arrested for the murder of his cousin, Righteous Torrence Hill, following an argument in East Point. The accused had fled and was on the run until he surrendered to police in Columbus after the U.S. Marshals started searching for him. Terri Wilson, the partner of the deceased Righteous, has been waiting for justice since the murder occurred at their home last February. Jaylen Hill, who is now in custody without bail, is facing two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. Terri Wilson is preparing for the emotional challenges that will arise during the court proceedings, including the revelation of new details and reports about the case.



A man accused of murdering his own cousin has been arrested. Police say Jaylen Hill shot and killed Righteous Torrence Hill during an argument at a home in East Point, and then took off. Authorities confirm the accused gunman turned himself in to police in Columbus after U.S. Marshals began searching for him.

For months, Terri Wilson waited for a break in the case of her partner’s murder. "Every month I could say it’s month five, it’s month six," Wilson said.

Last February, Wilson’s partner, Righteous, was shot and killed at their home in East Point. "It’s a pain that will never go away," Wilson said.

Police say Hill’s cousin Jaylen Hill pulled the trigger. Wilson says Jaylen shot Righteous during an argument over using Righteous's car. "I just have a hard time accepting that he’s not here," Wilson said.

The accused gunman had been on the run since the winter. Wilson worried Righteous would never get justice. "I was feeling discouraged," she said.

Then, the moment Wilson had been waiting to arrive. Jaylen Hill turned himself in to the police. "I do feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders," Wilson said.

She wonders how she will feel when she hears details in court that could reopen painful wounds.

"That’s going to open up a whole other door of emotions, probably hearing things that I’m not sure of. Medical examiner reports or just information that I haven’t been privy to because of the nature of the case," Wilson said.

Jaylen is in jail with no bail. He is charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.