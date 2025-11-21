Couple found with meth, cocaine, fentanyl during traffic stop: deputies

article

Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in Pickens County where various amounts of drugs were found, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

The incident happened on November 15.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, deputies seized more than one and a half pounds of meth, 40 grams of cocaine, and 5 grams of fentanyl.

Jared Dickerson and Chelsea Taylor were taken into custody and charged with drug trafficking and possession.

They were being held at the Pickens Adult Detention Center.