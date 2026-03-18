Couple arrested for allegedly stealing 300+ lottery tickets

Image 1 of 7 ▼ An Atlanta couple has been charged with stealing hundreds of lottery tickets and thousands of dollars from a convenience store in southwest Atlanta.

The Brief An Atlanta couple has been arrested two months after allegedly breaking into a southwest Atlanta store and stealing a massive haul. Police say 28-year-old Martell Johnson and 31-year-old Gabrielle Murray made off with 315 lottery tickets, several packs of cigarettes, and $5,000 in cash. Following a surveillance video investigation, officers apprehended the couple during a high-risk traffic stop on Campbellton Road SW.



An Atlanta couple has been charged with stealing hundreds of lottery tickets and thousands of dollars from a convenience store in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

According to police, the burglary happened on Jan. 5 at a store in the 2000 block of Alison Court SW. Officers said the couple illegally entered the store and stole 315 lottery tickets, $5,000 in cash, and several packs of cigarettes.

Surveillance video released by police shows the alleged crime happened around 4 a.m., with the couple wearing masks and hoods.

The videos show the couple—identified by police as Martell Johnson, 28, and Gabrielle Murray, 31—crouched and sneaking around the store.

Over two months later, on March 10, police arrested the couple at gunpoint after stopping their car in a parking lot on Campbellton Road SW. After their arrests, officers searched the car and reported finding the 315 stolen lottery tickets inside.

Both Johnson and Murray now face charges of second-degree burglary and theft by taking.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if any of the stolen tickets were winners.