WATCH: Countdown Over ATL | Atlanta's New Year's celebration

While the iconic peach at Underground Atlanta will never get off the ground this year, hundreds of drones will. The city of Atlanta has released new details about the Countdown Over ATL, a decentralized countdown to the New Year.

The celebration features synchronized drone displays and fireworks designed to be visible from backyards and neighborhood spots across the city. A digital drone display of a peach will begin at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, followed by citywide fireworks at midnight.

Is the Peach Drop Happening this year?

What they're saying:

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the shift aims to make the holiday more accessible and safer by dispersing the large crowds that typically gather at Underground Atlanta.

"The Annual Peach Drop has been a big part of our city’s New Year’s Eve since 1989, bringing people together in a way only Atlanta can," Dickens said. "However, this New Year’s Eve, we are reimagining that tradition with Countdown Over ATL."

City officials said the new model strengthens public safety operations and aligns with a commitment to equity. While the drone peach will be most visible in downtown and Midtown, an additional drone display is planned for the north westside of Atlanta.

"All you have to do is step outside, hit your neighborhood spot, meet on a rooftop or watch from your backyard, and you’ll be part of one special shared moment," Dickens said. "Atlanta is a city of opportunity for all, and this year we are going to meet you where you are."

How to watch Countdown Over ATL

What you can do:

The synchronized fireworks display will last approximately 12 minutes. Residents with obstructed views are encouraged to visit local businesses with rooftop decks or join friends with elevated vantage points.

To ensure a safe holiday, the city issued several guidelines for residents:

Pet Safety

Fireworks can cause anxiety for animals. Owners should secure pets indoors before midnight and ensure they have updated ID tags or microchips. Keeping a television or music on at a comfortable volume may also help calm pets during the noise.

Sensory Sensitivities

Individuals sensitive to loud noises, including those with PTSD, autism, or sensory sensitivities, may wish to use earplugs or noise-reducing headphones. Moving to a quiet indoor space during the 12-minute display is also recommended.

Public Safety

The citywide display is authorized and managed by licensed professionals. Residents are asked not to call 911 to report fireworks unless there is a genuine emergency. For general questions, the public can contact ATL 311.

More information is available at the city's website, atlantaga.gov.