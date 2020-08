article

Costco is helping man's best friend enjoy its popular food court items.

The company is teaming up with a dog toy designer to create a line of new toys.

It includes the "All-Squeak Hot Dog," "Pupperoni Pizza," and "Soda Pup."

You can find the toys at participating Costco locations.

