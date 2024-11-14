Cornelia man accused of theft of hospital bathroom fixtures

article

A man from Cornelia was arrested after allegedly stealing metal components from restrooms at Saint Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia.

Philip Alexander was caught with assistance from hospital staff, Lavonia police said. Hospital officials had reported multiple thefts over recent days, citing missing toilet parts from various restrooms throughout the building.

After identifying Alexander as the suspect, officers conducted a search of him and his vehicle. During the search, police said officers recovered the stolen restroom components, tools likely used in the thefts, financial transaction cards that did not belong to Alexander, and suspected methamphetamine.

Alexander was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Franklin County Detention Center.