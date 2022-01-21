1 NYPD police officer dead, another injured in Harlem shooting

A 22-year-old NYPD police officer was killed and another was critically injured in a Harlem shooting on Friday night, the NYPD said. Five cops have now been shot in NYC since Jan. 1, 2022.

The fallen officer was identified as Jason Rivera. Rivera had joined the force in November 2020.

The wounded officer was identified as 27-year-old Wilbert Mora. He has been an NYPD officer for four years.

"He's fighting, he's fighting hard and he's holding on," Mayor Eric Adams said of Mora at a press conference on Saturday.

During the press conference, Adams called for federal authorities to do more to round up stolen guns like the one used in Friday’s shooting inside a Harlem apartment.

"There are no gun manufacturers in New York City," he said. "We don’t make guns here. How are we removing thousands of guns off the street and they still find their way into New York City, in the hands of people who are killers?"

The officers were shot near West 135th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard. They were rushed to Harlem Hospital, which is just steps away from the shooting scene.

A 47-year-old suspect, identified as Lashawn J. McNeil, was also shot, police said. McNeil is alive and hospitalized in critical condition, NYPD spokesperson Lt. John Grimpel said, correcting earlier reports that he had been killed.

A call had come in shortly after 5 p.m. of a mother needing help with her son. Three officers responded to the ground-floor apartment on 135th Street. Police say the call made no reference to weapons being involved.

They spoke to the mother in a front room, and then two officers went down a narrow hall to a back bedroom where the son was. Authorities say that is when McNeil opened the door and began firing, striking the officers.

As McNeil tried to flee, a third officer who’d stayed with McNeil’s mother in the front of the apartment shot at McNeil and wounded him in the head and arm, Essig said.

McNeil's last known address is in Allentown, Pennsylvania, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of New York City.

McNeil was on probation for a 2003 drug conviction in New York City. He also had several out of state arrests. In 1998, he was arrested in South Carolina for unlawfully carrying a pistol, but records show the matter was later dismissed. In 2002, he was arrested in Pennsylvania for assaulting a police officer, Essig said.

The NYPD says the gun was reported stolen from Baltimore.

"It is our city against the killers," Mayor Eric Adams said at a late-night news conference. "This was an attack on the city of New York."

Alvin Bragg, Manhattan's new district attorney, called the shootings a "horrible tragedy."

"I am deeply sorry for the families," he told Fox News Digital Friday evening. "The officers who serve and protect us risk their lives every day. Violence against police cannot be tolerated and shooters must be held accountable."

President Joe Biden also said on Twitter that he and First Lady Jill Biden were ‘saddened’ to hear about the shooting.

NYC POLICE OFFICERS SHOT

Five NYPD officers have been shot since the beginning of 2022.

Two NYPD officers were shot and wounded earlier this week. In one incident, an officer was shot in the leg on Staten Island during a search in a suspected drug house.

A day earlier an NYPD officer was shot during a struggle with a teen in the Bronx.

And an off-duty cop who was sleeping in his car ahead of his next shift was shot in the head on Jan. 1.

Before Friday, the last NYPD officer killed in the line of duty was Anastasios Tsakos, who was struck by a suspected drunken driver in April 2021 while working at the scene of an earlier crash on the Long Island Expressway in Queens.

The last NYPD officer fatally shot in the line of duty, Brian Mulkeen, was accidentally shot by fellow NYPD officers while struggling with an armed man in the Bronx in September 2019.