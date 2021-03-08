Cops crack down on pot edibles sold on social media

After parents and teachers complained about teens buying edible marijuana, police in one community are cracking down on the dealers who are selling it over social media.

The Coweta County Crime Suppression Unit said it made 24 arrests from undercover purchases of edible marijuana during an investigation lasting several months.

Investigators said some of the packages are designed to look like actual snacks and candy products, a lot of it what kids might buy, eat, and attempt to hide from their parents and teachers.

But investigators said, inside these products is the THC, which is the compound in marijuana that produces a high, ranged from 30% to 93%. Authorities said THC above 0.3% is illegal in Georgia. Investigators said some of the products come from states where marijuana is legal. But others were made in homes in the south metro Atlanta area.

Investigators said these illegal products are being sold openly on social media platforms that are slow to crack down on them. They encourage parents as always to monitor their children's social media activity.

