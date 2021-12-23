Copeland’s team prepares Christmas Eve dinners for CHOA

There’s no busier team than Santa’s elves on Christmas Eve, but the "kitchen elves" at Copeland’s of New Orleans restaurant definitely come in at a close second.

For more than a decade, Copeland’s team members have set their alarm clocks early on Christmas Eve to come in and prepare meals for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

This year, the crew is putting together around 200 meals — complete with Cajun deep-fried turkey, biscuits, cornbread stuffing, sweet potatoes and more — to be donated to patients, family members, and staffers at the Children’s Scottish Rite and Egleston campuses. Copeland’s has been donating these Christmas Eve dinners for 13 years through the CURE Childhood Cancer Open Arms Meal Program, and along with the holiday offerings, the restaurant also donates full meals quarterly throughout the year.

(Copeland's Kennesaw location prepares 200 Christmas meals for patients, families and staffers at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. (FOX 5 Atlanta))

Of course, the Copeland’s team is also busy preparing and serving meals to the general public this week; both North Georgia locations (Cumberland and Kennesaw) are hosting a holiday luncheon buffet today and tomorrow before closing on Christmas Day.

The Cumberland restaurant is located at 3101 Cobb Parkway Suite 220 and the Kennesaw restaurant is at 1142 Barrett Parkway Northwest.

Since Christmas is the season of giving, we wanted to spend some time at Copeland’s of New Orleans to spotlight their work — not to mention get a look at the massive effort it takes to prepare the meals for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Click the video player to check out our morning at the Kennesaw location!

