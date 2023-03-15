Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
3
Freeze Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Police: New video shows protesters destroying public safety facility equipment

By
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Police share new images of "calculated attack" on Atlanta training facility

Newly released video shows what police officers confronted when protesters stormed the site of the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

ATLANTA - FOX 5 obtained new video that police said gives a close up look at how officers tried to fend off protesters who object to the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

"There were about a hundred in number," said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum during a city council meeting last week.

The Police and Fire Chief took time at that meeting to explain to the council how the events of the violent attack against police played out.

The commanders used video segments that included an infrared camera to show the nighttime scene that proved to be chaotic. Authorities said a group of protesters left a nearby music event, changed clothing and put on masks to confront the officers.

In the new video filled with close-up images, several individuals could be seen tossing or spraying accelerant on construction equipment, setting it ablaze. Some appeared to be casual, in no hurry to complete their mission.

Image 1 of 6

 

In public comments at city hall, some sympathizers made it clear they intend to continue to fight the project indefinitely.

"The amount of restraint they [police officers] showed with canisters coming at them, showed the professionalism of our officers," the police chief said.

Nearly two dozen arrests were made after the firefighters extinguished multiple fires.

Only two of the protesters were from the local community, according to the Atlanta Police Department.