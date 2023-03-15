Police: New video shows protesters destroying public safety facility equipment

FOX 5 obtained new video that police said gives a close up look at how officers tried to fend off protesters who object to the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

"There were about a hundred in number," said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum during a city council meeting last week.

The Police and Fire Chief took time at that meeting to explain to the council how the events of the violent attack against police played out.

The commanders used video segments that included an infrared camera to show the nighttime scene that proved to be chaotic. Authorities said a group of protesters left a nearby music event, changed clothing and put on masks to confront the officers.

In the new video filled with close-up images, several individuals could be seen tossing or spraying accelerant on construction equipment, setting it ablaze. Some appeared to be casual, in no hurry to complete their mission.

In public comments at city hall, some sympathizers made it clear they intend to continue to fight the project indefinitely.

"The amount of restraint they [police officers] showed with canisters coming at them, showed the professionalism of our officers," the police chief said.

Nearly two dozen arrests were made after the firefighters extinguished multiple fires.

Only two of the protesters were from the local community, according to the Atlanta Police Department.