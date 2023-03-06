Supporters and resisters of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center sound off at public meeting

Opinions about the incoming Atlanta Public Safety Training Center are not unanimous despite frequent coverage of protesters opposing the site they have come to call ‘Cop City’. In fact, members from both sides of the conversation came together at Atlanta City Hall to make sure their voices were heard Monday.

"We are opening our mouths and crying with a loud voice to say we don't want ‘Cop City’," said Rev. Keyana Jones. "I live in East Atlanta. I don't want 'Cop City'."

Religious leaders of the community like Jones showed up to the meeting with dozens of others on the opposing end. They brought petitions with 8,000 signatures asking the city to halt construction in the area of the South River in DeKalb County and warned they are in the fight for the long-run.

"This will not blow over," said Will Harland, another opposer. "The current plan will heighten tensions and harm communities for decades."

Atlanta police officers kept watch, both inside and outside City Hall.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Chief of Police Darin Schierbaum also appeared at the council meeting. Addressing the Atlanta City Council, he vowed to do whatever it takes to protect the site as well as citizens' right to protest peacefully.

He strongly criticized agitators, most of whom traveled from outside states, and even other countries, to participate in a violent riot at that broke out at the construction site Sunday evening. Some of them who disguised themselves as protesters were caught on camera changing into black clothing and face masks before hurling fireworks and Molotov cocktails at police, trying to harm them. Atlanta Police released that footage to the public.

23 people were charged with domestic terrorism and sent to the DeKalb County Jail waiting to face a judge Tuesday. Schierbaum said he believes there were at least 100 of these ‘agitators’ present.

Not everyone who attended the citywide meeting was on either polar opposite end of the spectrum. Some people were concerned residents who just wanted to know that something would give, and soon.

"It felt like a warzone," said Dr. Michael Hickson, who lives near the site. "I'm okay with protests. I'm not okay with people killing folks. So, when it gets to that point, I think we need to do something."

Some speakers at the council meeting argued it wasn't too late for Atlanta to find another location for the center.

However, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and various DeKalb County leaders already gave the green light for construction at the end of January.