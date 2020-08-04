Cooking with Kyma: Buckhead restaurant offers take-home meal kits

It’s widely considered one of Atlanta’s best restaurants, serving from a seafood-heavy Mediterranean menu and located in a sparkling blue and white setting. And since reopening in June, Buckhead Life Group’s Kyma boasts some exciting new additions to please those eating out — and those choosing to stay at home.

Chef Pano Karatassos spent the morning showing the Good Day feature team around Kyma, which now houses an Ouzo Dining Room and outdoor edible garden. In case you don’t already know, ouzo is a liquor that’s known as the national drink of Greece (maybe you remember is from the film My Big Fat Greek Wedding?) — so, as you can imagine, the Ouzo Dining Room not only features plenty of the real thing, but also a bar menu featuring traditional Greek spreads and small appetizers including calamari and grape leaves.

Meanwhile, the edible garden has been featured in several of Chef Pano’s recent social media videos, and herbs and other produce from the garden are now being used in Kyma’s food and cocktails; the outdoor garden is also available for small dinner parties.

Although Kyma is back open for dinner hours (Tuesday through Sundays, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and curbside and delivery service, Chef Pano has also created a series of take-home meal kits for those choosing to stay home. And these aren’t your average “cook at home” items — we’re talking octopus, giant prawns (two packs of six), and even a lamb souvlaki pack.

For more information on Kyma, click over to the restaurant’s website here — and click the video player to check out our morning hanging out with Chef Pano and toasting some ouzo.