Conyers police lieutenant arrested, accused of theft by deception

The Brief GBI agents arrested Conyers Police Lt. Jesus Cadena on theft by deception charges. Investigators say Cadena used his position to get a Home Depot donation for personal use. He’s on leave while Conyers police conduct an internal investigation.



A Conyers police lieutenant has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, officials confirmed.

What we know:

Lt. Jesus Cadena, 36, of Loganville, is charged with theft by deception, according to the agency.

The investigation began on Oct. 16, when the Conyers Police Department asked the GBI to investigate a possible theft. Agents said Cadena used his position within the department to persuade a Home Depot in Conyers to donate property, under the impression that the donation was going to the police department.

The GBI said the department later discovered the donation but reported it never received the property. Agents executed a search warrant at Cadena’s Gwinnett County home, where they found the stolen item, which investigators said Cadena was using for personal purposes.

Cadena turned himself in to the Rockdale County Jail early Tuesday morning, shortly after midnight.

What's next:

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Dig deeper:

The Conyers Police Department said it has opened an internal investigation to determine whether Cadena violated department policy. He has been placed on leave while that review is underway.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what item Cadena is accused of taking.