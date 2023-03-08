Conyers police arrest 3 people after police chase on I-20

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Conyers Police say they have taken three people in custody after a chase that ended along I-20 near Sigman Road during the evening rush hour on March 8, 2023 (FOX 5)

Three people are in custody following a police chase that ended in a crash on I-20 in Conyers.

The crash happened along I-20 West past Sigman Road.

According to Conyers police, officers were attempting to pull a vehicle over for a traffic violation when the driver kept speeding away. Eventually that vehicle crashed, causing a traffic back-up along the interstate.

Officers say three people were inside the vehicle at the time. Those same three people were taken into custody by Conyers police.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured.