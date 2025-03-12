Convicted child molester banned from Cherokee County

article

The Brief A Marietta man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after his conviction on rape and child molestation charges. Alexis Trinidad, aka Elder Israel Perez, was also banned from entering Cherokee County. Prosecutors say his victim was 14 at the time of the sexual assault.



A Marietta man will serve decades in prison after being found guilty of rape and child molestation.

Alexis Trinidad aka Elder Israel Perez, 34, will remain on probation for the rest of his life.

What we know:

According to prosecutors, an investigation into Trinidad began in April 2023 when a child told a family member that he had "forced himself on her and raped her."

Investigators say the acts happened at a home in Acworth. The victim was 14 years old at the time.

During the trial, a second victim gave testimony describing a similar assault allegedly committed by Trinidad in a different district.

After deliberating for around two hours, a jury found the Marietta man guilty on charges of rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation (3 counts), and cruelty to children in the first degree on Jan. 31.

What they're saying:

"Outside of the underlying facts of this case, that a 14-year-old was violated by a 32-year-old man, the jury heard evidence that these crimes only came to light because the child could not bottle it up anymore and had resorted to self-harming," Assistant District Attorney David Bailey said. "The horrible acts that this man committed upon a child caused physical injuries and lasting emotional trauma that she still endures to this day."

"Sexual abuse often occurs in the shadows. Early signs of abuse can be subtle and overlooked. In this case, self-harm became the most powerful silent scar, eventually leading to both disclosure and law enforcement intervention," said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. "Now that her voice has been heard and justice has been served, this young victim can begin her journey toward healing."

What's next:

A superior court judge sentenced Trinidad to 35 years to serve and life on probation, subject to sex offender special conditions.

He is forbidden from having contact with the victim, the victim's family, other witnesses, and anyone under the age of 18.

Trinidad is also banned from ever entering Cherokee County again.