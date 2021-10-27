Controversy between Atlanta mayoral candidate and police union

The group representing police officers in Atlanta says one of the candidates for mayor wanted help but wavered on whether a full-throated public endorsement would be helpful.

That ambivalence was labeled "wishy-washy" by a national union leader who flew to Atlanta to defend the local president.

Moore's thoughts on the matter are part of a recorded conversation that FOX 5 obtained.

In it, the current council president told the local chief that segments of the community may be opposed to unions. She also raised the specter of opposition from portions of the Black community to police in general.

Several times, she mentioned she wanted to test with a poll whether a public union endorsement would help or hurt.

At the same time, she said, she would love to have that endorsement.

At a media session midday on Wednesday, former mayor Kasim Reed told reporters he had no reservations about having the IBPO stand with him. Reed ultimately got the endorsement.

Ms. Moore sent FOX 5 a written statement on the controversy that reads:

"It's well known that I tell the truth. That's a big difference between me and Mr. Reed. As a black woman, with family members who have been brutally beaten by the police, I recognize that policing is a complicated issue. What they claim is not wishy-washy but a reflection of the current state of the relationship between the police and our community. "

