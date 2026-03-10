Controversial politician vies for Fulton County commissioner seat

The Brief A controversial politician is running for a Fulton County commissioner seat. Tiffany Henyard plans to run as the only Republican candidate for District 5. Andra Gillespie, a political scientist at Emory University, says Henyard has an uphill battle ahead of her to clinch the seat.



A controversial politician from up north who dubbed herself "super mayor" has relocated to metro Atlanta and now wants to serve on the Fulton County Commission.

What we know:

Tiffany Henyard is the lone GOP candidate for South Fulton County's District 5, hoping to land a seat on the Fulton County Commission.

Henyard has a contentious history in politics; however, after she was ousted as mayor in Dalton, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, following several years of controversy over her behavior and spending of taxpayer dollars, including a 2024 FBI corruption probe.

Despite the probe, no charges were filed against Henyard.

What they're saying:

"I'm aware that there was an investigation," said Andra Gillespie, a political scientist at Emory University.

Gillespie pointed out that Henyard lost her mayoral seat in February 2025 and quickly registered to vote here in Georgia.

"She registered to vote here in Georgia on February 27th, which would give her the qualifications in order to meet the letter of the law in terms of what the standard is," Gillespie said.

So far, the Fulton County GOP hasn't mentioned Henyard's candidacy.

Fulton County Commission District 5 encompasses the southern part of the county, which is overwhelmingly Democratic, so, as a Republican, Gillespie said Heynard has an uphill battle.

Additionally, her newcomer status presents a bigger issue Gillespie anticipates democrats will exploit.

"I am known in the community, and this person is a newcomer, yet who hasn't earned the trust to be able to, you know, run credibly for this office," Gillespie said.

A judge recently ruled that Henyard has to pay $10,000 in unpaid rent in Illinois.

FOX 5 did reach out to Henyard for comment, but has not yet received a reply.