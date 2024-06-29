Construction crew, neighbors save residents from house fire in DeKalb County

article

A plume of smoke towered over Decatur in DeKalb County around 9 a.m. Saturday.

A home on Delcourt Drive was ablaze, and first responders were en route.

The initial response, however, came from a construction crew working at Druid Hills Middle School across the street.

They saw the fire and immediately sprang into action.

Kevin Davis, from Air Force 1 HVAC, his team, and two neighbors rushed to the home and safely escorted the homeowners up the driveway out of harm's way.

Allen Kline, the homeowner, confirmed this heroic account. He pulled his deaf wife from the burning structure and expressed immense gratitude to everyone involved in the rescue effort.

Upon arrival, DeKalb County firefighters encountered intense flames and heavy smoke.

They ensured the house was evacuated and worked diligently to extinguish the fire.

Kline expressed gratitude that he and his wife are alive. His wife was transported to a nearby hospital for burn treatment to her back.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.