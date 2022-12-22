Complex phone scam uncovered at Fayette County Walmart stores

Investigators in Peachtree City and Fayette County say they’ve uncovered a phone scam using stolen identities at numerous Walmart stores.

Investigators say this scam involved a number of people, but they believe they have arrested the ringleader and two Walmart employees who was at the heart of it.

Investigators identified and arrested the ringleader Curtis Ferguson. He is 30 years old from Jonesboro. Investigators at Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Peachtree City Police Department in a joint investigation say Ferguson recruited Walmart employees in the electronics department, as well as non-employees in order to sell and buy mobile phones using stolen identities. Phones that Sheriff Barry Babb say were shipped outside the United States.

The investigation started at the Peachtree City Walmart after more than 20 residents from around metro Atlanta reported their identities had been used to purchase mobile phones there. Investigators say the actual number of victims is around 60 total.

A curious thing happened when the Peachtree City store burned down last August. Investigators say the scam then started up at the neighboring Newnan Walmart store.

Officials say that Jaylen Warmack had worked at the Peachtree City Walmart before the fire and afterwards transferred to Newnan, where the scam started up again.

Ferguson and Warmack are charged with multiple counts of ID theft as well as RICO charges, for racketeering.

Investigators say the case is ongoing and there are possibilities of further arrests.