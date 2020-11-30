Competitive baker opens Suwanee sweet shop

When it comes to racing the clock, shrugging off stress, and pleasing the critical eye of cupcake connoisseurs, Charlise Johnson has experience to spare. So, opening her own bakery in Suwanee? Piece of cake.

Johnson’s In My Fillings retail bakery officially opened to the public on Saturday, November 14th, introducing shoppers to her signature “create-your-own” cupcake concept. How does it work? Customers design the cupcake, choosing the flavor, fillings, icings, and toppings, and then Johnson and her team do the rest. Along with cupcakes, Johnson’s team bakes up a daily assortment of cookies and cakes, including a gluten-free cookie option and 6” cakes that are ready to take and serve.

Now…a little backstory. If the name Charlise Johnson sounds familiar to you, it might be because of her previous television appearances. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate finished as runner-up on the 2016 season of Food Network's Cake Wars and is currently competing on the second season of the same network’s Holiday Wars. And get this — before her baking career took off, the multi-talented Johnson studied computer science and worked full-time as a database developer!

In My Fillings is located at 2855 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd #780 in Suwanee and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information on the bakery, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning doing a little taste-testing!