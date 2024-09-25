Expert says: Comparison shop every year for best car insurance rates

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:48 PM EDT until SAT 5:00 PM EDT, Rockdale County, DeKalb County
7
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:48 PM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Henry County, Butts County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Jasper County, Greene County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Heard County, Pike County, Upson County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Putnam County, Lamar County, Union County, Towns County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Dade County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Floyd County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Lumpkin County, White County, Banks County, Jackson County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Madison County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Barrow County, Clarke County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Polk County, Rockdale County, Walton County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Newton County, Morgan County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Haralson County, Franklin County, Hart County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Elbert County, Stephens County, Cleburne County, Randolph County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Clay County

Expert says: Comparison shop every year for best car insurance rates

By
Published  September 25, 2024 5:49pm EDT
I-Team
FOX 5 Atlanta

Understanding rising car insurance costs

Experian reports car insurance rates have risen 22 percent in the last year and seventeen percent the year before that. The FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle talked to the number crunchers at Experian about what they see and what you can do to mitigate some of that financial pain.

ATLANTA - It seems that for a few years now, car insurance rates have been steadily increasing. Experian reports that in the last year, rates have risen by 22%, following a 17% increase the year before.

RELATED: Cost of car insurance: Why has car insurance gone up so much in Georgia?

What’s behind this? The ripple effects of the pandemic, inflation, rising repair costs due to modern cars being mobile computers, and lingering global supply chain disruptions have all contributed. These factors have tightened household budgets.

While some costs, like mortgage rates, gas prices, and groceries, are dropping, car insurance rates continue to rise. According to Experian's Director of Consumer Advocacy, 75% of people surveyed fear that insurance costs will keep climbing. To combat this, they recommend shopping around for better rates, and Experian offers a free insurance marketplace where consumers can compare options based on their needs.

Rod Griffin, Senior Director of Consumer Education and Advocacy at Experian, emphasizes that by using such services, consumers could save about $800 a year. He also suggests looking for good driver discounts, benefiting from good grades for young drivers, maintaining good credit, driving older cars, bundling services, and even taking defensive driving courses online to help lower insurance costs. The key takeaway: regularly compare policies to ensure you’re getting the best deal.