Community rocked by deaths of Eagle's Landing High students

Kendarius Dodson was a young man with bright future. He was pursuing his dream of playing Major League Baseball when his life was cut tragically short. His vehicle crashed along a stretch of road in McDonough Wednesday afternoon, just a few miles from Eagles Landing High School.

Kendarius' mom Terra Dodson told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes "He was a very, very happy kid. He would brighten up the room when he walked through."

The Dodsons tell FOX 5, the 16-year-old was a stellar student and a member of his school's Varsity Baseball team. The high school junior had been contacted by numerous colleges who recognized his talents on the baseball field.

"He's received emails from college, said Charles Dodson, "just showcasing his talents and hoping to get to the pros one day."

Thursday afternoon his parents joined students and staff in the school parking lot for a balloon release in honor of Dodson and classmates, 15-year-old Katrina Owen, and 15-year-old Jordan Brown, who also died in the wreck. Medics transported two other students who were in the vehicle to an area hospital with serious injuries.

POLICE ID EAGLES LANDING HIGH STUDENTS KILLED IN CRASH

Henry County officers returned to the accident scene on Oak Grove Road Thursday morning to determine how the accident happened.

Dodson's loved ones are now struggling to come to grips with the loss of a child who filled their lives with love and laughter.

"That's just the kind of person he was, said the teen's grandfather Kenny Brooks, "and I'm going to miss my grandson, I'm going to really miss him."

Police have not released the names of the injured students.

The investigation is ongoing.