3 Eagle's Landing High students killed in Henry County crash

article

Three teens were killed in a vehicle crash in Henry County on Wednesday afternoon.

All the teens attended Eagle's Landing High School, according to a spokesperson for Henry County Schools.

It happened along Oak Grove Road, just a few minutes from the school.

The school district released a statement that reads in part:

"We are saddened to confirm the tragic passing of three of our Eagle’s Landing High School students this afternoon in a car accident. Our condolences go out to these students’ families during this extremely difficult time."

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

It was not immediately clear if others were injured in the crash. Some FOX 5 viewers have reported other teens may have been injured in the crash, but neither police nor school officials have confirmed that information.

Details about the accident were not immediately known.

Counselors, grief specialist, and social workers will be available at the school starting Thursday morning, school officials said.

"We ask that everyone keep these families and this school community close in your thoughts," the district's statement concludes.

Eagle's Landing High School has about 1,4000 students enrolled and more than 80 faculty members.

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.