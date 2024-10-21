Community rallying for Georgia officer battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer

The Greensboro community is coming together to support one of its local law enforcement officers.

Officer Alphonso Chester is fighting Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Chester has been with the Greensboro Police Department since 2011 and has dedicated over 30 years to the Greene County School District.

"During this challenging time, we ask for your prayers for Officer Chester, his family, and his fellow officers," Chief of Police Rodricus Monford wrote on Facebook. "Please keep them lifted in prayer for strength, comfort, and healing as they face this difficult journey."

The department has set up a GoFundMe to help Chester with upcoming medical expenses while he is out of work to begin his treatment. It has raised more than $1,500 so far.

"Let’s come together as a community to show Officer Chester the same care and support he has always shown us," Monford wrote.

Additional fundraisers are expected to be held in the coming weeks.