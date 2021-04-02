Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 4:18 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 7:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Community rallies together to help reunite litter of stolen kittens with mom

By Catherine Park
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team
article

Image of stolen kitten

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia - After a community rallied together and inundated a Canadian police department with an overwhelming number of tips, a litter of stolen kittens has been reunited with their mom and owner within 24 hours.

The Abbotsford Police Department in British Columbia, Canada, posted surveillance video on March 30 showing a man who they believed was responsible for stealing a litter of five kittens in the dead of night.

The video shows what appears to be a male walking into a backyard, drinking from a gallon jug of milk. He’s seen walking in and out of the frame, and according to the video post on the Abbotsford police Facebook page, the man stole a series of items in addition to the five kittens.

Less than 24 hours later on March 31, the department posted an update that stated, "Investigators have received an over-whelming number of tips and information relating to this theft. We are excited to announce that all five kittens have been located and returned to Mittens, their mother."

One of the missing kittens was brought to the SPCA and the other four were recovered by an Abbotsford patrol officer and the Crime Reduction Unit, the post stated.

The department did not confirm whether or not an arrest was made and said the investigation is ongoing.