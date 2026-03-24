Community rallies after fire wipes out staple BBQ spot in Rome

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The Brief A devastating fire destroyed the historic Ole Tymer BBQ on North Broad Street on March 17. A fundraiser supporting owner Julie says everything inside the building was left unsalvageable. The community is rallying to raise funds for reconstruction and labor costs not covered by insurance.



A beloved BBQ staple that served the Rome community for over 40 years was destroyed in a devastating fire last week.

What we know:

Flames ripped through Ole Tymer BBQ on March 17 after the business had closed for the night.

The damage was total, leaving everything inside the business unsalvageable.

The ruin of the North Broad Street building has left its owner, Julie, having to pick up the pieces.

Despite having insurance, Julie and her family say they are facing significant out-of-pocket labor and reconstruction costs to replace essential items and inventory.

Julie first shared her family’s cooking traditions with Rome when she opened Old Tymer in 1984.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Ashen remains were left behind after a fire ravaged Old Tymer BBQ in Rome on March 17, 2026. (Credit: GoFundMe)

What you can do:

The loss has sparked an emotional response from the community.

"This isn’t just a restaurant; it’s part of Rome’s story. Let’s help her continue that legacy," GoFundMe organizer Marne Haskins wrote.

To help support the business’s recovery, click here.

The family expressed their gratitude for the local support in a statement:

"We see your messages, your comments, your prayers, and feel your support. While we may be slow to respond right now with everything in front of us, please know we see you, and we love you all very much."

Supporters can also help the family by dining at the second Ole Tymer BBQ location in Armuchee, located on Martha Berry Highway, which remains open.

What we don't know:

The official cause of the fire has not been released.

It is also unclear how long the reconstruction process will take or when the location might be able to serve customers again.