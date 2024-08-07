Comedy legend Carol Burnett celebrates latest Emmy nom

Comedy legend Carol Burnett has already won seven Primetime Emmy Awards throughout her incredible career — but next month, that number might increase.

Burnett is currently nominated as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in the Apple TV+ hit "Palm Royale," which scored a total of 11 Emmy nominations. The nomination — her 25th, according to The Television Academy — extends Burnett’s incredible Emmy Awards run, which began back in 1962 when she was honored for her work on "The Garry Moore Show."

"When they called my name I thought it was a mistake," Burnett said, recalling that first nomination and win. "And I was, of course, thrilled. And I remember I got the Emmy ... and they put 'Carol Burnett for The Garry Moore Show' and they misspelled Garry's name. And they wanted me to give the Emmy back, so they could fix it … and I said ‘No!’ So, I've got an Emmy that has a misspelling on it!"

Of course, the legendary "The Carol Burnett Show" dominated the Emmy Awards during its run from the late 1960s through the late 1970s, winning 25 trophies and resulting in one of Burnett’s favorite awards show memories.

"One of my favorite Emmy moments was when Harvey Korman won for our show," she says. "And Tim Conway went up on stage and stood behind him and kept looking at the Emmy as Harvey was giving his speech, looking at the Emmy like, 'I should have won.' Of course, they planned it together because they were both nominated. So, if Tim won, Harvey would have done that bit. But it was one of the funniest moments in Emmy history."

This year’s Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15 on ABC (available the next day on Hulu) — and "Palm Royale" is streaming now on Apple TV+.